Arsonists will be defeated, PM says as she opens Ghorashal urea factory

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday inaugurated the newly constructed Ghorashal-Palash Urea Fertiliser Factory (GPUFF) in Narsingdi, the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia, which is expected to help slash fertiliser imports significantly.

She opened the environment-friendly energy-saving and modern technology-based factory with a production capacity of 9.24 lakh MT of fertiliser annually by unveiling the inaugural plaque at a civic rally on the GPUFF premises in Palash upazila.

At the rally, the premier said, "Bangladesh is progressing ahead and will move further by overcoming man-made disasters like arson violence alongside the natural ones. I call upon the countrymen to face the situation with courage," she said.

The prime minister said she has to move ahead confronting various impediments. "None can stop Bangladesh's journey towards development," she said.

Sheikh Hasina also called upon the people not to leave even a single inch of land uncultivated so that Bangladesh would never need to beg anyone for food.

She said Bangladesh today is a developing country, which would move forward further and be Smart Bangladesh, having a smart population, smart government, smart economy and smart society.

The prime minister inspected the factory before its inauguration.

She also released commemorative stamps, opening envelopes and a special canceller marking the opening of the GPUFF. A video documentary on the project was screened at the function.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, State Minister Kamal Ahmed Mojumder, Anwarul Ashraf Khan, and Senior Secretary Zakia Sultana were present.

With starting operation of the fertiliser factory, the dependency on importing fertiliser will reduce significantly as the local factories will produce 19.24 lakh tonnes against the country's total annual demand of 26 lakh tonnes.

The local factories are currently producing about 10 lakh tonnes while the rest of the annual demand is met through import.

The factory will create 30,000 jobs, according to the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC).

The factory which has a capacity of producing 2800 tonnes of fertiliser daily, was built for Tk15,500 crore on 110 acres of land

Of the total cost, the government provided Tk4,580.21 crore, and Tk10.920 crore was obtained through business loan schemes from JICA, HSBC, and Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ Limited.

It is the first fertiliser factory in Bangladesh where the environmental pollutant Carbon-Di-Oxide (CO2) will be captured from the primary reformer flue gas and the production of urea fertiliser will increase (about 10%) by using the captured CO2.

This is a "modern, sophisticated, energy efficient and green" fertiliser factory in the country which will reduce the import of urea fertiliser and save hard-earned foreign currency.

'Clandestine attacks cannot topple govt'

The premier later in the afternoon addressed a grand rally at the Mosleh Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium where she also inaugurated 10 development projects in Narsingdi.

At the grand rally, the premier said that it would not be possible to dislodge the Awami League government by carrying out clandestine attacks.

"They (BNP-Jamaat) are out to thwart the government. How will they topple the government? Through clandestine attacks? It will not be possible to topple the government by launching clandestine attacks," she said.

"BNP is a terrorist party while the Jamaat is a war criminal party and the people of the country will not listen to them. They have some people of their own who are working at their advice," she said.

The premier said the BNP-Jamaat men are again out to carry out arson violence likewise in 2013-14 in the name of movement to oust the government. But no movement can be waged without the involvement of the people, she added.