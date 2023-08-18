Nangalkot OC withdrawn for seeking votes for finance minister 

The officer-in-charge of Nangalkot police station has been withdrawn for seeking votes for Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamala during a discussion observing the National Mourning Day.

Md Faruk Hossain was attached to Comilla District Police Lines on Thursday (17 August) through an office order signed by Cumilla Superintendent of Police Abdul Mannan.

In a video footage that went viral on social media, OC Faruk is heard calling upon the people of Nangalkot upazila to re-elect Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal en masse.

"This is a plea to you from my heart. Because the finance minister has made so much progress in Nangalkot," the police officer said.

He said, "Many places in Nangalkot did not even have roads, there was no electricity. When the finance minister came to power, he won your hearts and brought you to the pinnacle of development. He did everything for you."

Nangalkot upazila administration organised the National Mourning Day discussion programme at the upazila conference hall on 15 August. 

Nangalkot's Upazila Parishad Chairman Shamsuddin Kalu, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Raihan Mehbub, Upazila Vice Chairman Abu Yushup, Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Nazrul Islam were also present at the programme.
 

Bangladesh police / Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal / Vote

