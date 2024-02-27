PM opens Police Week-2024

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated the Police Week-2024 at Rajarbagh Police Lines here.

The theme of this year's Police Week is 'Smart police, smart country, Bangladesh is of peace and progress'.

The prime minister also reviewed the parade of the Bangladesh Police riding on an open jeep and took the salute.

Different police contingents staged a spectacular parade to mark the police week.

The premier also awarded thirty-five policemen the Bangladesh Police Medal (BPM-bravery) and 60 others the President Police Medal (PPM-bravery), in recognition of their courageous work.

In addition, 95 policemen got BPM service medals and 210 PPM service medals.
 
The president, the prime minister, and the home minister issued separate messages marking the week.

The daily newspapers will publish special supplements while TV channels will arrange special discussions on the police week.

On her arrival at the venue, the prime minister was received by Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Public Security Division Senior Secretary Md. Mustafizur Rahman and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.

Cabinet members, parliament members, and senior government officials were present.

At the outset of the programme, the national anthem was played.

