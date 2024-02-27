Police officer gets medal for reviewing nearly 6,000 talk shows

Mohammad Anisur Rahman, special superintendent of police (Open Source Intelligence) of Special Branch (promoted as Additional DIG), has received the Bangladesh Police Medal (service) after reviewing 5,759 television talk shows.

He was conferred the award by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during the inaugural ceremony of Police Week today (27 February) in Dhaka. A record number of 400 police personnel were conferred medals on the occasion.

Anisur Rahman joined Bangladesh Police as assistant superintendent of police on 2 July 2005. He joined the Special Branch as special superintendent of police on 29 June 2022, according to the magazine published on the occasion.

Anisur Rahman performed the following activities after joining the Special Branch:

The magazine said Anisur monitored electronic, print and online media 24/7 and sent intelligence reports on sensitive issues to higher authorities along with regular open-source monitoring reports. He submitted 96 analytical intelligence reports from 1 December 2022 to 10 January 2024.

He also submitted special intelligence reports on various issues including disinformation by anti-government groups abroad, religious unrest, the Rohingya issue, smuggling of illegal firearms and explosives, militancy, communal incitement, price hikes of commodities, irregularities in the banking and financial sector, dollar crisis, labour unrest in the garment sector, disinformation regarding the police -- all of which were vital for determining important policies and decisions of the government.

Anisur monitored and made profiles of individuals and groups engaged in spreading false and baseless audio, videos through various social media, including Facebook and YouTube, against the state at home and abroad to create mass discontent and deteriorate the law and order situation surrounding the 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls. 

He reviewed 5,759 talk shows aired from 1 December 2022 to 10 January 2024 and gave intelligence reports to higher authorities.

