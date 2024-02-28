President asks police to play a responsible role in maintaining law and order

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Tuesday (27 February) asked police to play a responsible role in maintaining law and order in the country.

Proper implementation of the law is necessary to keep development, progress, and good governance unhurt, he said while attending Bangladesh Police's annual dinner during the Police Week at Metropolitan Police Lines at Dhaka's Rajarbagh.

He said the national emergency service 999 has earned public attention while people are availing digital services like online police clearance and general diary from home.

He also directed members of the police force to be more active in extending information and technological services in the future.

"You have to serve people who visit the police station with more sincerity and punctuality," he said.

The president asked the forces to ensure a people-oriented service.

Before the dinner, the President enjoyed a cultural programme.

The Inspector General of Bangladesh Police (IGP) presented a memento to the President on the occasion.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Senior Secretary of the Public Security Mostafizur Rahman, President of the annual dinner committee Additional DIG Bonoj Kumar, and Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman received the president upon arrival at the venue.

Secretaries concerned with the President also joined the dinner.