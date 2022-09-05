Myanmar soldiers patrol near Bangladesh border with heavy weapons

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 September, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 05 September, 2022, 11:21 am

Related News

Myanmar soldiers patrol near Bangladesh border with heavy weapons

Soldiers from Maynmar could also be seen stationed in bunkers near the border

TBS Report
05 September, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 05 September, 2022, 11:21 am
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Myanmar soldiers have been patrolling around the barbed wire fences near the Bangladesh border with heavy weapons and ammunition.

Soldiers from Maynmar could also be seen stationed in bunkers near the border along with heavy weapons on Sunday (4 September).

Fear prevails among the Rohingyas staying at the zero-point, including the local people of the Ghumdhum-Tumbru border as soldiers could be seen patrolling in groups inside Myanmar around the zero-point fence of the Ghumdhum Konarpara border.

"There are about 4,500 Rohingyas living near the zero-point. None of us are at peace. Our days are spent in fear," said a local Rohingya resident. 

A bunker could be seen opposite pillar no 33-2 of the border, inside Myanmar; where soldiers with heavy weapons were stationed. 

"Myanmar soldiers are firing more. We are afraid. The number of army personnel has also increased on the border. Soldiers are patrolling day and night. Hundreds of soldiers patrolled the barbed wire fence inside Myanmar with weapons in hand on Sunday as well. They have no day or night, they shoot as they please," said another local. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Locals said that Myanmar soldiers have been shelling and firing from helicopters on the border for quite some time. 

On Saturday (3 September) two mortar shells from Maynmar fell inside Bangladesh between border posts 40 and 41 at Ghumdhum union of Naikhongchhari upazila in the morning, according to a press release of the foreign ministry.

The same day, at least four Myanmar fighter aircraft reportedly also crossed into Bangladesh's air space over Naikhongchhari upazila in Bandarban.

Dhaka summons Myanmar ambassador over aerial firing

On 30 August, a helicopter of the Myanmar Army reportedly crossed the Bangladesh border and fired multiple shells on the hills at Ghumdhum union in Bandarban's Naikhongchari upazila.

The Myanmar Ambassador in Bangladesh U Aung Kyaw Moe was asked to visit the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday (4 September) to meet the Director General of Myanmar Wing Mia Mainul Kabir. During the meeting, the Ambassador was also told that such activities are of grave threat to the safety and security of the peace-loving people of Bangladesh, violation of border agreement between Bangladesh and Myanmar and contrary to the good neighbourly relationship.

Ambassador U Aung Kyaw Moe was also urged to ensure that no trespassing of the internally displaced Myanmar Residents takes place from Rakhine. 

Top News

Myanmar / Bangladesh / Border

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Google Pixel 6a: Is it worth the hype?

1h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Sharollo: Bringing creativity and art to accessories

23m | Brands
The land tea workers were given to live on was registered as the land of the company. For hundreds of years, the ownership of the land changed, but never in the favour of the workers. Photo: Mostafijur Rahman/TBS

Prime Minister’s pledge could end centuries of bonded labour for tea workers

1h | Panorama
Tanveer Ahmed posed for a photo at his Banani office with the company&#039;s flagship mobile game Dragon Village recently. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The country’s first mobile game developer company took root from a programming book bought from Nilkhet

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Boat journey in Rajshahi celebrating communal harmony

Boat journey in Rajshahi celebrating communal harmony

16h | Videos
Lyricist Gazi Mazharul Anwar no more

Lyricist Gazi Mazharul Anwar no more

18h | Videos
PM Hasina to visit India Monday

PM Hasina to visit India Monday

20h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Zimbabwe make history by beating Australia in 3rd ODI

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

2
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

3
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman

5
Nagad now gets NBFI licence to form subsidiary to legalise MFS operation
Banking

Nagad now gets NBFI licence to form subsidiary to legalise MFS operation

6
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride