Myanmar soldiers patrol near Bangladesh border with heavy weapons

Myanmar soldiers have been patrolling around the barbed wire fences near the Bangladesh border with heavy weapons and ammunition.

Soldiers from Maynmar could also be seen stationed in bunkers near the border along with heavy weapons on Sunday (4 September).

Fear prevails among the Rohingyas staying at the zero-point, including the local people of the Ghumdhum-Tumbru border as soldiers could be seen patrolling in groups inside Myanmar around the zero-point fence of the Ghumdhum Konarpara border.

"There are about 4,500 Rohingyas living near the zero-point. None of us are at peace. Our days are spent in fear," said a local Rohingya resident.

A bunker could be seen opposite pillar no 33-2 of the border, inside Myanmar; where soldiers with heavy weapons were stationed.

"Myanmar soldiers are firing more. We are afraid. The number of army personnel has also increased on the border. Soldiers are patrolling day and night. Hundreds of soldiers patrolled the barbed wire fence inside Myanmar with weapons in hand on Sunday as well. They have no day or night, they shoot as they please," said another local.

Photo: TBS

Locals said that Myanmar soldiers have been shelling and firing from helicopters on the border for quite some time.

On Saturday (3 September) two mortar shells from Maynmar fell inside Bangladesh between border posts 40 and 41 at Ghumdhum union of Naikhongchhari upazila in the morning, according to a press release of the foreign ministry.

The same day, at least four Myanmar fighter aircraft reportedly also crossed into Bangladesh's air space over Naikhongchhari upazila in Bandarban.

On 30 August, a helicopter of the Myanmar Army reportedly crossed the Bangladesh border and fired multiple shells on the hills at Ghumdhum union in Bandarban's Naikhongchari upazila.

The Myanmar Ambassador in Bangladesh U Aung Kyaw Moe was asked to visit the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday (4 September) to meet the Director General of Myanmar Wing Mia Mainul Kabir. During the meeting, the Ambassador was also told that such activities are of grave threat to the safety and security of the peace-loving people of Bangladesh, violation of border agreement between Bangladesh and Myanmar and contrary to the good neighbourly relationship.

Ambassador U Aung Kyaw Moe was also urged to ensure that no trespassing of the internally displaced Myanmar Residents takes place from Rakhine.