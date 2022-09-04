Dhaka again conveys strong protest summoning Myanmar ambassador over mortar shelling at border

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
04 September, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2022, 03:40 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Dhaka has once again strongly protested and summoned the Myanmar ambassador to Bangladesh for shells landing inside Bangladesh territory.

A formal letter was handed over to Aung Kyaw Moe in this regard by the foreign ministry on Sunday.

This is the third time in the last 15 days that Dhaka summoned the Myanmar ambassador over their army's mortar shells landing on Bangladesh soil.

It was Director General of Myanmar section of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mia Mainul Kabir who summoned the envoy this time.

Earlier on 20 and 28 August, mortar shells from Myanmar landed on the Bangladesh side of the border. 

Responding to this, the Myanmar ambassador was summoned by the ministry on 21 and 29 August to strongly protest the incidents.

According to sources, the Myanmar ambassador was summoned to the State Guest House Padma today (4 September) morning and a meeting was held for about an hour where Bangladesh expressed its displeasure over the incidents.

On Saturday, at least four Myanmar fighter aircraft crossed into Bangladesh's air space over Naikhongchhari upazila in Bandarban.

Bandarban Superintendent of Police (SP) Tariqul Islam said that two shells fired from one of the Myanmar military aircraft landed some 120m inside Bangladesh near border pillar No 40.

On 28 August, two heavy mortar shells reportedly fired from Myanmar landed on the Bangladesh border in Tumbru of Bandarban causing severe panic among locals.

