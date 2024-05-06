Construction of ‘Iconic City Building’ in Chattogram inaugurated

Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) Mayor M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury has officially inaugurated the construction of the much-awaited 'Iconic City Building' at Andarkilla in the city on Monday (6 May).

The proposed city building, designed by the consulting firm Pranayan, is set to become a landmark in Chattogram, symbolising the city's rich history and heritage. 

Spanning over 38,490 square feet, the building will feature 21 floors, including three basements, and will be constructed in phases.

The first phase of the project, estimated at Tk28.80 crore, aims to complete the construction up to the 5th or 6th floor by January-February next year. Subsequent phases will follow suit, gradually transforming the skyline of Chattogram.

Among the notable features of the iconic city building are landscaped gardens, a fountain, and a city clock atop the structure. Inside, there will be facilities such as a multipurpose hall, conference hall, banquet hall, and a museum showcasing the history and heritage of Chattogram.

Addressing the attendees during the inauguration, the mayor highlighted the importance of the project in enhancing the city's infrastructure and services. He emphasized the need for a permanent urban building to cater to the needs of both citizens and visitors alike, ensuring convenience and accessibility.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by dignitaries including Panel Mayor Gias Uddin, Councilor Zahar Lal Hazari, Hasan Murad Biplab, Shaibal Dash Sumon, and several others.

The initiative to construct the city building was taken on 11 March 2010 when the then mayor ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury laid the foundation stone. Despite facing hurdles over the years, including financial constraints and lack of approval from the ministry, the current administration's commitment has reignited hope for the realisation of this long-awaited urban development project.

As construction commences, the iconic city building promises to redefine the skyline of Chattogram, serving as a testament to the city's progress and aspirations for a brighter future.

