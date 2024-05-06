USAID Trade Activity hosts first-ever trade logistics job fair in Chattogram

The Trade Logistics Job Fair attracted over 1,000 students from Chattogram and surrounding areas eager to explore opportunities within the logistics sector.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The USAID Feed the Future Bangladesh Trade Activity hosted the first-ever trade logistics job fair in Bangladesh today (6 May) at the Navy Convention Center in Chattogram.

The event drew a remarkable turnout, bridging the gap between leading logistics and trade companies and aspiring students seeking promising careers in this burgeoning sector, reads a press release.

With the participation of 24 exhibitors, including prominent industry associations representing freight forwarders, shipping agents, clearing and forwarding agents, and inland container depots, the Trade Logistics Job Fair attracted over 1,000 students from Chattogram and surrounding areas eager to explore opportunities within the logistics sector.

The day-long conference on logistics featured engaging programs for industry professionals and students. Mashuk Al Hossain, Deputy Chief of Party for the Feed the Future Bangladesh Trade Activity, delivered the keynote address setting the tone for discussions. Esteemed industry experts Md. Zafar Alam, Khairul Alam Suzan, and Syed Mohammad Arif shared valuable insights during a session titled "Revolutionising Logistics: Next-Level Strategies for Industry Trailblazers."

Enriching the discourse Md Wahidul Haque, Haider Jahan Khan, and industry expert Steven Ryan led a discussion on "Integrated Supply Chain Management: Your Gateway to Thriving in the Supply Chain Industry."

The fair also highlighted the rising prominence of women in the sector through a dedicated session titled "Her Logistics Journey: Stories of Strength, Ambition, and Achievement," featuring Suraya Yeasmin Jui, Jannatul Firdous Akbar, and Shahmina Mannan.

Empowering students for future careers, the closing session of the day titled "Inside the Interviewer's Mind: Understanding Expectations in Supply Chain and Logistics Roles" provided crucial insights. Captain Kamrul Islam Mazumder, Director & Chief Operating Officer of Summit Alliance Port Limited, Amirul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director of TRANSMODAL Company Limited, and Shahmina Mannan offered expert guidance on successful job interview techniques.

Mashuk A Hossian, deputy chief of Party at Feed the Future Bangladesh Trade Activity said, "We are confident that this event will empower future leaders and contribute to the continued growth of this crucial sector in Bangladesh.

"We are committed to supporting future generations in this vital sector and plans to organise similar events in Dhaka and Khulna."

