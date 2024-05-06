UK Indo-Pacific minister to arrive in Dhaka tomorrow; announces £12 million assistance

UK Minister for the Indo-Pacific, Anne-Marie Trevelyan. Photo: Courtesy
UK Minister for the Indo-Pacific, Anne-Marie Trevelyan. Photo: Courtesy

UK Minister for the Indo-Pacific, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, will arrive in Bangladesh on a two-day visit, tomorrow morning (7 May). 

During her visit, she will reaffirm the UK's commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries, reads a press release.

"I'm pleased to be back in Bangladesh with our new trade policy project marking an important step forward towards closer UK-Bangladesh collaboration, boosting our economic ties," Trevelyan said.
 
She further said, "We remain steadfast in our support for the Rohingya in Myanmar and Bangladesh, and will provide £12 million of new humanitarian assistance, to increase access to clean water, healthcare, shelter, and protection services for Rohingya refugees and host communities in Bangladesh."
 
During her visit to Dhaka, Minister Trevelyan will meet Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud. 

Discussions are expected to focus on UK-Bangladesh migration cooperation, trade and economic ties, and the UK's support to the Rohingya refugee response.

The UK minister will also meet business leaders, humanitarian actors, climate experts and, in meetings with civil society organisations and political leaders, she will recognise the importance of democracy and human rights as foundations for long-term growth and prosperity. 

Minister Trevelyan will also announce new UK support to equip and empower youth and vulnerable groups in Bangladesh to engage in climate action.
 

UK - Bangladesh Relations / Bangladesh

