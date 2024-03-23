Munshiganj launches 'Smart Brigade' programme to foster digital literacy and innovation

The Munshiganj district administration has launched its special "Smart Brigade" initiative.

District Deputy Commissioner Md Abu Jafar Ripon inaugurated the event at Paikappara Union High School in Tongibari Upazila of the district around 11 am today (March 23).

In line with the goal of building a cost-effective, sustainable, intelligent, knowledge-based, and innovative Smart Bangladesh by 2041, the Munshiganj district administration has formed a smart brigade comprising students.

Photo: TBS

These young individuals will educate people about Smart Bangladesh through courtyard meetings.

The members of the smart brigade will also work to alleviate the apprehension surrounding digital devices such as laptops, printers, smartphones, routers, etc., among marginalised workers and farmers.

They will also provide them with information to address their daily issues.

Photo: TBS

Furthermore, the Smart Brigade will directly contribute to the development of smart citizens by educating individuals of all ages, from children to the elderly, about freelancing, basic computing, and cyber security knowledge.

Among those present at the event were Tongibari Upazila Executive Officer Md Aslam Hossain, Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Farzana Bobby Mitu, Deputy Commissioner Office and Executive Magistrate Mofachher Ahmed, Abdullahpur Union Parishad Chairman Abdur Rahim, Paikpara Union High School Management Board President Zahirul Islam Lelin, and Head Teacher Aktar Hossain Molla, along with teachers, students, parents, brave freedom fighters, and public representatives.