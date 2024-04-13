Body of missing schoolboy recovered from Padma, search operation ends

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 April, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2024, 12:31 pm

Related News

Body of missing schoolboy recovered from Padma, search operation ends

During the Eid holiday, the schoolboy Ramin, his father and uncle went missing after going for a swim in the Padma River. Bodies of the father and uncle was recovered last night

TBS Report
13 April, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2024, 12:31 pm
Fire service officials bring the deadbody to land. Photo: Collected
Fire service officials bring the deadbody to land. Photo: Collected

The body of Ramin Arid, a tenth-grade student from Milestone School and College who went missing while bathing in Padma River, has been recovered.

Around 9:30am this morning (13 April), his body was found floating near the area from where he was swept away by the river current yesterday and was retrieved by the fire service and river police. 

"The search operations resumed at 9am today for the second day and Ramin's body was found floating near the site around 9:30am. With the recovery of the bodies of all three missing individuals, the search operations were concluded," said Mostafa Kamal, in charge of the Tongibari Fire Service.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

With this, all three bodies were recovered and handed over to the family.

During the Eid holiday, 16-year-old Ramin, his father, and his uncle went missing after going for a swim in the Padma River.

Last evening (12 April), a fire service dive team recovered the bodies of Ramin's father, Riad Ahmed Raju, an additional chief engineer of the railways, and his uncle, bank officer Mohammad Juwel, who drowned while trying to rescue the tenth grader. 

Locals said they were visiting their relative Alam Molla's house in the Besnal area of Munshiganj. On Friday afternoon, they went out to tour the river branch of Padma in Dighirpar union on a trawler with around 30-35 people.

At one point, when some of them got into the water for a swim, Ramin was swept by the river currents, and his father and uncle also went missing in the current while trying to save him.

Upon receiving the news, the Munshiganj Sadar and Tongibari Upazila Fire Service and river police initiated a rescue operation at the site. 

Later, a diving team from Dhaka joined the rescue efforts.

Top News

Munshiganj / Schoolboy / Death by Drowning / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammed Abul Hossain Medda, around 60 years old, sells the infamous Kauwa Biryani straight from his van. Photo: Rexy Jason Gomez

Kauwa Biryani: Sporting a funny name with a growing fame in Dhaka streets 

17h | Features
Minister, Walton, and Singer have ongoing offers that allow the customers to get a concession on the price of the appliance they want to purchase in exchange for the used one. Walton’s Marcel AC and Singer’s Beko fridge brands also have this offer. Photo: Collected

Old AC and fridge exchange offers: Where do the used appliances go?

19h | Panorama
‘Sundarbaner Durdhorso Dossuder Rupantorer Golpo’

How the Sundarbans pirates changed their way 

19h | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons: The 112 year journey of Dhaka's first gun shop

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Germany does not want scanning cars to prevent illegal parking

Germany does not want scanning cars to prevent illegal parking

14h | Videos
The roof garden is full of exotic fruits and vegetables

The roof garden is full of exotic fruits and vegetables

16h | Videos
Shathira Jakir Jesy, an ICC panel umpire, reminisces about her Eid memories with TBS

Shathira Jakir Jesy, an ICC panel umpire, reminisces about her Eid memories with TBS

15h | Videos
The master of making the young old

The master of making the young old

1d | Videos