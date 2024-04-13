Body of missing schoolboy recovered from Padma, search operation ends

The body of Ramin Arid, a tenth-grade student from Milestone School and College who went missing while bathing in Padma River, has been recovered.

Around 9:30am this morning (13 April), his body was found floating near the area from where he was swept away by the river current yesterday and was retrieved by the fire service and river police.

"The search operations resumed at 9am today for the second day and Ramin's body was found floating near the site around 9:30am. With the recovery of the bodies of all three missing individuals, the search operations were concluded," said Mostafa Kamal, in charge of the Tongibari Fire Service.

With this, all three bodies were recovered and handed over to the family.

During the Eid holiday, 16-year-old Ramin, his father, and his uncle went missing after going for a swim in the Padma River.

Last evening (12 April), a fire service dive team recovered the bodies of Ramin's father, Riad Ahmed Raju, an additional chief engineer of the railways, and his uncle, bank officer Mohammad Juwel, who drowned while trying to rescue the tenth grader.

Locals said they were visiting their relative Alam Molla's house in the Besnal area of Munshiganj. On Friday afternoon, they went out to tour the river branch of Padma in Dighirpar union on a trawler with around 30-35 people.

At one point, when some of them got into the water for a swim, Ramin was swept by the river currents, and his father and uncle also went missing in the current while trying to save him.

Upon receiving the news, the Munshiganj Sadar and Tongibari Upazila Fire Service and river police initiated a rescue operation at the site.

Later, a diving team from Dhaka joined the rescue efforts.