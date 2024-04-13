Businessman dies in Munshiganj due to alleged maltreatment, hospital says family ignored recommendation

A 40-year-old apparel trader died at the Doctor's Hospital in Munshiganj today (13 April) due to alleged maltreatment and negligence, family members of the victims have alleged.

The deceased has been identified as Liton, a resident of Bashira village at Louhajang upazila. He was an apparel trader at Dhaka's New Market, said Kajal Akter, Liton's relative.

"He was suffering from a slight abdominal pain. So, we brought him to the hospital. But there was no doctor present. Then on the recommendation of a nurse, three injections were pushed into his body. Afterward, he died."

However, the hospital authorities have denied the allegations of maltreatment.

"No wrong treatment was given. The deceased suffered a stroke. He was having a lot of pain in his chest. Injections were given to ease the pain.

"Later, we asked the family to take him to Dhaka. However, the patient's relatives did not do so," Fazlul Haque, managing director of the hospital, told The Business Standard over the phone.

In the meantime, Liton's relatives took position in front of the hospital around 10:00pm today, surrounded by a Tongibari Police team.

The victim's family also claimed that the hospital staff fled the establishment following Liton's death.

"If they haven't done anything wrong, why did they run away?", questioned Kajal Akter.

The hospital authorities, however, claimed they were in the hospital.

"We were downstairs. The journalists spoke to us. Our hospital has been sealed. I was there at the time. The locals misunderstood the situation, got angry and sealed the hospital," said Fazlul Haque.

This is not the first time allegations of maltreatment have been raised against the Doctor's Hospital.

Two months ago a pregnant woman died at the hospital due to faulty treatment. The hospital was then shut down by the Munshiganj Civil Surgeon for a while.

Admitting the incident, Fazlul said, "We reopened the hospital after taking permission."

Tongibari Upazila Health Officer Pranay Manna Das said he would visit the hospital. Details will be disclosed later.