Businessman dies in Munshiganj due to alleged maltreatment, hospital says family ignored recommendation

Health

TBS Report
13 April, 2024, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2024, 10:56 pm

Related News

Businessman dies in Munshiganj due to alleged maltreatment, hospital says family ignored recommendation

The victim’s family also claimed that the hospital staff fled the establishment following Liton’s death.

TBS Report
13 April, 2024, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2024, 10:56 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A 40-year-old apparel trader died at the Doctor's Hospital in Munshiganj today (13 April) due to alleged maltreatment and negligence, family members of the victims have alleged.

The deceased has been identified as Liton, a resident of Bashira village at Louhajang upazila. He was an apparel trader at Dhaka's New Market, said Kajal Akter, Liton's relative. 

"He was suffering from a slight abdominal pain. So, we brought him to the hospital. But there was no doctor present. Then on the recommendation of a nurse, three injections were pushed into his body. Afterward, he died."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

However, the hospital authorities have denied the allegations of maltreatment.

"No wrong treatment was given. The deceased suffered a stroke. He was having a lot of pain in his chest. Injections were given to ease the pain. 

"Later, we asked the family to take him to Dhaka. However, the patient's relatives did not do so," Fazlul Haque, managing director of the hospital, told The Business Standard over the phone.

In the meantime, Liton's relatives took position in front of the hospital around 10:00pm today, surrounded by a Tongibari Police team.

The victim's family also claimed that the hospital staff fled the establishment following Liton's death.

"If they haven't done anything wrong, why did they run away?", questioned Kajal Akter.

The hospital authorities, however, claimed they were in the hospital.

"We were downstairs. The journalists spoke to us. Our hospital has been sealed. I was there at the time. The locals misunderstood the situation, got angry and sealed the hospital," said Fazlul Haque. 

This is not the first time allegations of maltreatment have been raised against the Doctor's Hospital.

Two months ago a pregnant woman died at the hospital due to faulty treatment. The hospital was then shut down by the Munshiganj Civil Surgeon for a while.

Admitting the incident, Fazlul said, "We reopened the hospital after taking permission."

Tongibari Upazila Health Officer Pranay Manna Das said he would visit the hospital. Details will be disclosed later.

Bangladesh / Top News

Munshiganj / Bangladesh / maltreatment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammed Abul Hossain Medda, around 60 years old, sells the infamous Kauwa Biryani straight from his van. Photo: Rexy Jason Gomez

Kauwa Biryani: Sporting a funny name with a growing fame in Dhaka streets 

1d | Features
Minister, Walton, and Singer have ongoing offers that allow the customers to get a concession on the price of the appliance they want to purchase in exchange for the used one. Walton’s Marcel AC and Singer’s Beko fridge brands also have this offer. Photo: Collected

Old AC and fridge exchange offers: Where do the used appliances go?

1d | Panorama
‘Sundarbaner Durdhorso Dossuder Rupantorer Golpo’

How the Sundarbans pirates changed their way 

1d | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons: The 112 year journey of Dhaka's first gun shop

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Former Tiger captain, Khaled Masud Pilot, shares his Eid memories

Former Tiger captain, Khaled Masud Pilot, shares his Eid memories

1h | Videos
Daily sales of spoons are over lakh taka

Daily sales of spoons are over lakh taka

2h | Videos
What is the solution of ocean pollution?

What is the solution of ocean pollution?

3h | Videos
The 'ek takar master' of Gaibandha

The 'ek takar master' of Gaibandha

5h | Videos