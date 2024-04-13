1 dead, 5 injured as rival AL factions fight over dominance in Munshiganj

A clash between two factions of the Awami League (AL) over territorial dominance resulted in one death and five injuries in the Charkewar Union's Chhoto Mollakandi area of Munshiganj this morning (13 April).

The two injured with gunshot wounds were Mohammed Rabbi, 19, and Parvez Khan, 20. Among them, Parvez died on his way to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

Rabbi is also being transferred to DMCH, said Dr Mohammad Sohag from the emergency department of Munshiganj General Hospital.

"After initial treatment at Munshiganj General Hospital, Parvez was sent to DMCH with multiple gunshot wounds and significant blood loss. The other injured are under treatment at the general hospital," he added.

Police and eyewitnesses said the Ahmed Group and Mamun Group have had a longstanding dispute over establishing local dominance, with both groups involved in AL politics.

The conflict escalated this morning when the activists of Ahmed Group attacked the homes of the Mamun Group followers, leading to a violent clash that left at least six injured, with 2 sustaining gunshot wounds.

"Police rushed to the spot upon receiving reports of the incident. I have heard that two individuals were shot. The situation is now under control," said Aminul Islam, officer-in-charge of Munshiganj Sadar police station.

Thunder Khairul Hasan, additional police superintendent of Sadar Circle, said, "I came to know about two people being shot during the clash. They are currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

"Ahmed Ali supports the current independent MP, while Mamun Group is loyel to a former MP with the boat symbol. Between 10 to 15 homes which were vandalised today, most of them belong to the Mamun Group members. The two gunshot victims are supporters of the current MP," he added.