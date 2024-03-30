MPs cannot interfere in upazila elections: Quader

BSS
30 March, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2024, 05:31 pm

Organisational action will be taken if anyone violates party discipline, he added

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader. File Photo: TBS
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader. File Photo: TBS

The members of parliament (MPs) cannot influence or interfere in upazila elections, Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (30 March).

"The elections will be held without party symbols. So, the purpose of the polls must be made successful. Lawmakers cannot interfere in the polls," he said while exchanging views with the party's leaders and workers of Rangpur division at AL's Bangabandhu Avenue central office.

Quader, also the road, transport and bridges minister, said, "Upazila polls are ahead. On your [leaders and workers] request, the prime minister has brought the scopes for you to contest the polls in a new way through open competitions."

Those who want to contest the polls can take part in it, he said. "We want a free and fair election without any influence from anyone. From the very beginning, we are monitoring the organisational process. If anyone makes any irresponsible comment, it puts an impact on the entire party discipline," he said.

Organisational action will be taken if anyone violates party discipline, he added.

The minister said many people made different comments over the national elections. "There were concerns over the polls but everything was overcome through the completions in the elections."

A total of 80 countries and 32 organisations extended congratulations to Sheikh Hasina on her reelection as the prime minister of Bangladesh and expressed their willingness to jointly work with Bangladesh, he mentioned.

The AL general secretary urged the party leaders and workers to create a bridge with the common people and make an organizational bridge between districts and upazilas, and upazilas and unions.

AL Presidium Member Shajahan Khan chaired the meeting while AL Joint General Secretary and Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury and Asaduzzaman Noor, MP, were also present.

AL Organizing Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, who is in charge for Rangpur division, moderated the meeting.

