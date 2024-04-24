64 BNP leaders served show cause notices for contesting upazila polls

The BNP has served show cause notices on 64 party leaders for taking part in the first phase of the upazila polls in defiance of the party's decision to boycott the elections to the local bodies.

Among the defying leaders, 24 are vying for the post of upazila chairman while 21 for the vice-chairman post and 19 for the position of female vice-chairman, according to the statistics of the BNP central office.

Party senior leaders said those who will fail to come up with satisfactory replies or fail to respond, will be expelled from all positions in the party, including primary membership.

A BNP assistant office secretary, wishing anonymity, said a total of 64 BNP leaders have been served show cause notices as of Tuesday (23 April) night asking them to give proper replies by 48 hours to the party's Naya Paltan central office.

The BNP high-command earlier decided to join any elections under the current government and the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, the party has expelled five leaders for joining the upcoming elections to municipalities and union Parishads by flouting the party decision.

According to a party press release, Jaladaka Upazila unit BNP president in Nilphamari district Fahmid Faysal Chowdhury has been removed from the party for participating in the municipality polls.

Besides, Sadek Ali, Vice President of the Biroil Upazila in Dinajpur district, Rashed Ali Mahmud, Assistant Convener of Chiknandi Union in North Chittagong district, and Johurul Alam, a member from Cox's Bazar district BNP leader and M Hannan Miah, Cox's Bazar district Matshajibi Dal leader, have been expelled for taking part in the union parishad polls.