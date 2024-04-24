Irregularities in upazila election to be dealt with iron hand: EC Anisur

If there is any irregularity in the Upazila Parishad election, the Election Commission (EC) will deal with it with iron hand, Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman said on Wednesday (24 April)

"The way we handled the 12th national parliament election, the upazila will also be like that. There is no way to see it as less important than the national election," he said.

He came up with these remarks in a view exchange meeting with the field administration officials along with the law enforcement agencies regarding the Sixth Upazila Parishad election at PTI Bhawan in Chattogram City.

The Election Commissioner said that everyone will see how the elections are being conducted under the current government and there is no doubt that the election will be competitive.

EC Anisur Rahman said, " Our only one target is to make election fair. The presiding officers can take action wherever there is any irregularity, rigging or wrongdoing. Wherever you are on polling day, you will exercise all power in favour of the law. If there is a possibility of any kind of danger, we are by your side," he said.

Chaired by Divisional Commissioner Md. Tofail Ahmed, CMP Commissioner Krishna Pad Roy, Chittagong Range DIG Nur Alam Meena, among others, were also present.