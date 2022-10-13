Misunderstandings on China-related issues must be removed: Chinese envoy

Bangladesh

UNB
13 October, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 09:29 pm

Related News

Misunderstandings on China-related issues must be removed: Chinese envoy

UNB
13 October, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 09:29 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming on Thursday said the rapid and sound development of China and his country's relations with Bangladesh have played a positive role in shaping Bangladeshi friends' understanding about the Asian giant.

"However, I should admit that there are still some misunderstandings on China-related issues, originating from cultural difference, cognitive bias or fake news," he said.

He was speaking at a programme titled "National Image on China in Bangladesh" held in a city hotel.

The envoy said these will inevitably undermine the friendly base of China-Bangladesh relations and further hinder the mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

The ambassador said there is no so-called "Chinese Debt trap" and the government of Bangladesh knows this well.

According to the data published by the Ministry of Finance of Bangladesh, the country's debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio is 38%, as of June 2021, and external debt accounts for 37% of the overall debt portfolio, said the envoy.

"Among others, debt to China accounts for only 7% of Bangladesh's external debt, as many as 2.58% of the overall debt and 0.98% of GDP," he said.

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Apparently, the envoy said, the data says by itself that Bangladesh's debt to China falls way below any fiscal threshold of a "debt trap".

In the meantime, China is not even the largest creditor of Bangladesh.

The envoy referred to Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen who said it many times that "there's no scope that Bangladesh will fall into the Chinese debt trap. We cut our coat according to our clothes."

Shabbir Ahmad Chowdhury, secretary (West) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Dr Imtiaz Ahmed, professor of International Relations and director, Centre for Genocide Studies, University of Dhaka; Ambassador Nasim Firdaus, president of Bangladesh Alliance for Women Leadership (BDAWL); Dr Mahbubul Mokaddem (MM Akash), professor and chairman, Department of Economics, University of Dhaka; Ambassador Munshi Faiz Ahmad, former chairman, Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies, also spoke at the event.

Top News

Bangladesh-China / Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Most. Kaniza Muhshina. Sketch: TBS

How to build resilience against disasters in Bangladesh

11h | Thoughts
Illustration: Bloomberg

No one likes annual performance reviews. Here’s how to get rid of them

11h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How and why TVET can regenerate employment among the youth

11h | Panorama
Werewolf by Night: Marvel shows how to bring a monster into MCU

Werewolf by Night: Marvel shows how to bring a monster into MCU

13h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Sufferings that originate from BRT projects

Sufferings that originate from BRT projects

1h | Videos
Why India to impose tariffs on Bangladesh jute products

Why India to impose tariffs on Bangladesh jute products

2h | Videos
Tom Cruise to film movie in International Space Station

Tom Cruise to film movie in International Space Station

2h | Videos
Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Project causing sufferings

Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Project causing sufferings

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro

5
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back

6
New Zealand tri-nation series named as 'Bangla Wash T20I Tri Series'
Sports

New Zealand tri-nation series named as 'Bangla Wash T20I Tri Series'