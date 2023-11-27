Art, photo exhibition starts in Dhaka to boost Bangladesh-China relations

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 November, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2023, 08:54 pm

Related News

Art, photo exhibition starts in Dhaka to boost Bangladesh-China relations

TBS Report
27 November, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2023, 08:54 pm

A week-long art and photography exhibition kicked off in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka today (Monday) on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to boost bilateral ties between Bangladesh and China.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen attended the inaugural session of the exhibition at the National Art Gallery of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy as the chief guest.

The Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Bangladesh and the Association of Bangladesh-China Alumni (ABCA) are jointly organising the exhibition while Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Confucius Institute of Dhaka University, Bangladesh-China Friendship Center, Confucius Institute of North South University, Confucius Classroom of SMUCT and Bangla Department of China Media Group (CMG) are the co-organisers of the programme.

Professor Nisar Hosain, Dean at the Faculty of Fine Arts in the University of Dhaka attended the program as the special guest while Ambassador Munshi Faiz Ahmad presided over the function that was also spoken by Liakot Ali Lakhi, Director General at Shilpokola Academy, Dr. Yang Hui, Director at the Confucius Institute of Dhaka University and Professor Dr. Shahabul Haque, general secretary of ABCA.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Chinese envoy said the people-to-people connectivity between Bangladesh and China would be strengthened through the BRI project.

"The BRI project is helping Bangladesh to develop its road communication sector hugely, promoting the overall development and industrialization," Wen said.

He added that through this exhibition people of Bangladesh will know better on how China works here and contributes to the development and rising economy of Bangladesh.

Underlining that not only trade and economic ties but also the cultural connectivity between Bangladesh and China have been boosted through the BRI project, he added that China always stands by Bangladesh.

Ambassador Ahmad said people-to-people connectivity and contact is an important pillar of the BRI project. "This exhibition today shows this pillar."

He added that alongside showing the BRI project, many pictures in the exhibition also represent the friendship between Bangladesh and China.

Professor Hossain while addressing the function, called on Bangladeshi students to go to China for higher study, noting that many top-ranking universities in the world are in China.

Referring to the art and photographs being displayed at the exhibition,  Dr. Hui added that the remarkable progress jointly done by Bangladesh and China has been represented through this exhibition.

The speakers also wish for the longevity of Bangladesh-China ties.

The exhibition will continue till 2 December. A total of 102 photos and arts are being displayed at the exhibition.

As the first South Asian nation, Bangladesh joined the BRI project in 2016.

Exhibition / Bangladesh-China

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

File photo of North South University. Photo: Collected

The anatomy of intolerance: Why can't a transgender rights activist speak at NSU?

4h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Unleashing precision: The top 4 gaming mice to buy

7h | Brands
Photo: Collected

AC dust cover: Essential armour for your cooling companion

7h | Brands
Mohammad Nijamuddin runs “Noakhali Store”, he moved here from Noakhali when he was just a young man and named his store out of love for his home district. Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

Why name shops after your own district?

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Israeli settlers steal Palestinian farmers’ land

Israeli settlers steal Palestinian farmers’ land

58m | TBS World
Thermax defaults on dollar loans under export fund

Thermax defaults on dollar loans under export fund

2h | TBS Economy
Why Scaloni wants to leave Argentina’s coaching job

Why Scaloni wants to leave Argentina’s coaching job

3h | TBS SPORTS
Iron beam laser gun - Is Israel dropping more advanced weapons?

Iron beam laser gun - Is Israel dropping more advanced weapons?

7h | TBS World