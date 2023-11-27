Art, photo exhibition starts in Dhaka to boost Bangladesh-China relations

A week-long art and photography exhibition kicked off in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka today (Monday) on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to boost bilateral ties between Bangladesh and China.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen attended the inaugural session of the exhibition at the National Art Gallery of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy as the chief guest.

The Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Bangladesh and the Association of Bangladesh-China Alumni (ABCA) are jointly organising the exhibition while Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Confucius Institute of Dhaka University, Bangladesh-China Friendship Center, Confucius Institute of North South University, Confucius Classroom of SMUCT and Bangla Department of China Media Group (CMG) are the co-organisers of the programme.

Professor Nisar Hosain, Dean at the Faculty of Fine Arts in the University of Dhaka attended the program as the special guest while Ambassador Munshi Faiz Ahmad presided over the function that was also spoken by Liakot Ali Lakhi, Director General at Shilpokola Academy, Dr. Yang Hui, Director at the Confucius Institute of Dhaka University and Professor Dr. Shahabul Haque, general secretary of ABCA.

The Chinese envoy said the people-to-people connectivity between Bangladesh and China would be strengthened through the BRI project.

"The BRI project is helping Bangladesh to develop its road communication sector hugely, promoting the overall development and industrialization," Wen said.

He added that through this exhibition people of Bangladesh will know better on how China works here and contributes to the development and rising economy of Bangladesh.

Underlining that not only trade and economic ties but also the cultural connectivity between Bangladesh and China have been boosted through the BRI project, he added that China always stands by Bangladesh.

Ambassador Ahmad said people-to-people connectivity and contact is an important pillar of the BRI project. "This exhibition today shows this pillar."

He added that alongside showing the BRI project, many pictures in the exhibition also represent the friendship between Bangladesh and China.

Professor Hossain while addressing the function, called on Bangladeshi students to go to China for higher study, noting that many top-ranking universities in the world are in China.

Referring to the art and photographs being displayed at the exhibition, Dr. Hui added that the remarkable progress jointly done by Bangladesh and China has been represented through this exhibition.

The speakers also wish for the longevity of Bangladesh-China ties.

The exhibition will continue till 2 December. A total of 102 photos and arts are being displayed at the exhibition.

As the first South Asian nation, Bangladesh joined the BRI project in 2016.