Nasrul Hamid, Chinese envoy pledge enhanced cooperation in Bangladesh's power sector 

Energy

TBS Report
04 March, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2024, 03:20 pm

Newly appointed Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen meets State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid at his office on Monday, 4 March. Photo: Courtesy
Newly appointed Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen meets State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid at his office on Monday, 4 March. Photo: Courtesy

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid held a meeting with the newly appointed Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen at his office today (4 March).

During the meeting, they discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest to further strengthen the bilateral ties between the two friendly nations.

Topics during the discussion included Chinese investments in infrastructure projects, establishing lithium battery factories, semiconductor factories, electric vehicles, battery storage systems, smart meters, solar power projects, wind power projects, electricity generation from waste, gas extraction, and other related matters.

At the meeting, Ambassador Yao Wen praised the growing cooperation between China and Bangladesh and stressed the need to hold more such meetings in the future.

He expressed his firm belief that Bangladesh will become an even more prosperous, powerful, and advanced nation in the next five years.

Welcoming the newly appointed Chinese envoy, Nasrul Hamid said, "China is a tested friend of Bangladesh. Chinese companies are making significant contributions to our energy sector. We wish for a growing and enhanced cooperation from China."

He noted that an estimated $30 billion investment will be required for Bangladesh's energy and power sectors in the next five years.

"There is a huge scope for investment in this sector," the state minister said, suggesting the formation of a specialised team to work on increasing investment opportunities in Bangladesh.

