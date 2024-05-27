Remal to cross over Dhaka this afternoon: BMD chief

File photo of rain in Dhaka streets. Photo: UNB
File photo of rain in Dhaka streets. Photo: UNB

The centre of cyclonic storm Remal, currently moving through the eastern part of Jashore, is expected to hit the capital city around 3pm today (27 May).

Azizur Rahman, director of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), confirmed this and said the city will experience gusty winds and heavy showers at the time of its passing.

The storm will gradually lose its strength as it moves further inland, he said during a press conference this morning.

He said, "Even though the center of the cyclone will pass over Dhaka, its impact will be limited to rain."

The wind speed in Dhaka at 6am was 59km and 35mm rainfall has been recorded in Dhaka since dawn.

The BMD director noted that the weather in Dhaka is expected to return to normal by tomorrow (28 May).

