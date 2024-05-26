Trinkets of ex-IGP Benazir's assets lost to court: 4 Gulshan flats, over 300 bighas of land, 33 bank accounts 

The luxurious life of former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed raised more than a few eyebrows.

Four flats in the city's luxurious Gulshan area, 258 bigha of land in Madaripur's Rajoir worth Tk10.21 crore, eight fully owned companies and 15 partially owned ones, these were just a few assets ordered to be confiscated by the High Court today (26 May).

He is not the only one under the gun.

His wife and children are stuck in the same barrel.

A Dhaka court today ordered the confiscation of 119 more properties belonging to former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed, his wife and children.

In fact, ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan said the court ordered the confiscation of all properties listed under their names.

He is also losing Tk30 lakh worth of savings certificate in Sonali Bank, two BO accounts in his wife and daughter's names and one in his name, 345 bighas of land in 83 deeds, and 33 bank accounts in various public and private banks.

Also gone with the wind are Benazir and his family members' shares in fourt companies with 100% ownership, includingSavannah Park, Savannah Agro, Savannah Eco Resort and a company named Shishir Bindu.

These companies were registered at the directorate of Joint Stock Companies and Firms.

His wife and daughters also seemed to have lost their golden goose with shares of 15 companies now being seized by the court.

The companies are – North's Chicks Rangpur Ltd, Northern Business Associates Ltd, St Peter's School of London Limited, Stealth Industries Limited, Bangla Tea Manufacturing Industries Limited, Delta Artisans Limited, East Valley Dairy Ltd, Green Multimedia Ltd, Community Bank Bangladesh Plc, Community Bank Investment Limited, Center For Security and Law Enforcement Research Foundation, Police Trust Industrial Products Limited, Police Trust Service and Entertainment Limited, Police Trust Construction and Development Limited and M/S Southern Business Initiatives.

On 23 May, this same court had ordered the confiscation of all properties mentioned in 83 documents belonging to Benazir Ahmed in connection with the allegations of corruption brought against him.

More of his assets were discovered. After a hearing, the court finally ordered freezing and confiscating all his assets.

ACC Secretary Khorsheda Yasmin had said in a press conference that a national daily newspaper had published a report on 31 March alleging that former IGP Benazir Ahmed had acquired illegal wealth.

Subsequently, other media outlets published similar allegations. The ACC initiated legal action in response to the allegations raised in those reports, she said.