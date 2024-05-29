Dhaka Wasa hikes water prices by 10% from July

TBS Report:
29 May, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 29 May, 2024, 10:25 am

Dhaka Wasa hikes water prices by 10% from July

WASA authorities have fixed water prices per unit of 1,000 litres at Tk16.7 for residential utilities, up from Tk15.18, and Tk46.2 for commercial rates up from Tk42

TBS Report:
29 May, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 29 May, 2024, 10:25 am
The Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Wasa) has decided to raise the price of water by 10% from 1 July. Photo: Unsplash
The Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Wasa) has decided to raise the price of water by 10% from 1 July. Photo: Unsplash

The Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Wasa) has decided to raise the price of water by 10% from 1 July. 

WASA authorities have fixed water prices per unit (1,000 litres) at Tk16.7 residential rate, up from Tk15.18, and Tk46.2 for commercial rate up from Tk42.

A notification on Wednesday (30 May) states, "Dhaka Wasa's respected customers are hereby informed that the prices were adjusted due to inflation according to section 22 of Wasa Act 1996.

"This decision will also be effective in the case of unmetered holdings, deep tube wells, buildings under construction and all types of (water and sewage) charges including minimum bills. The notification is published as per section 23 of Wasa Act 1996."

In July 2022, Wasa raised the price of water by 5%. The new tariff was effective from 1 September.

"According to the law, Wasa can raise water tariffs by 5% every year to adjust with inflation and Wasa hiked the price as per the law," Dip Azad, member of Dhaka Wasa board, had said.

As per section 22 of the Dhaka Wasa Act-1996, the authorities can increase water tariffs by a maximum of five percent each fiscal year upon the board's approval.

In 2017, the water prices were Tk 10 per unit for residential consumers and Tk 32 for commercial users.

Wasa hiked the prices by five percent in three consecutive years from 2017. The prices were increased by 25 percent for residential consumers in 2020 following approval by the government.

 

 

