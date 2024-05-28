Ctg waterlogging: Crores spent, deadlines missed, streets still flooded

People navigate waist-deep floodwaters in Chattogram city following Cyclone Remal’s heavy rains. The severe flooding in low-lying areas and major roads trapped millions. The photo was taken in Muradpur area in the city on 27 May morning. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Chattogram city continues to grapple with severe waterlogging issues, despite significant investments and ongoing efforts by three agencies to combat the problem.

A staggering Tk14,387 crore has been allocated to implement four projects aimed at addressing waterlogging in the port city.

Over the past decade, around Tk8,000 crore has been spent in these initiatives, with Tk1,707.51 crore allocated in the current fiscal year. However, the substantial expenditure has not resulted in relief for city residents.

Following Cyclone Remal, Chattogram was hit by heavy rains, with 132mm falling in just three hours on Monday, which led to flooding in low-lying areas and major roads.

Millions of people became trapped in knee-deep to waist-deep water, with one fatality reported when a person fell into a canal. This incident adds to the tragic toll of nine other deaths in the last four years, with no accountability from responsible authorities.

Despite the hefty investments, the projects have faced criticism for being undertaken without feasibility studies, resulting in escalating costs and missed deadlines. Consequently, residents are growing increasingly frustrated as they fail to see any tangible benefits from the projects.

Delwar Majumdar, former chairman of Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (Chattogram centre), told The Business Standard, "Projects started without proper planning. Agencies are pointing fingers at each other, and mistakes haven't been fixed.

"Money is being used, and work is happening, but nothing is changing. Some canals have been fixed, but there are still problems, so water can't flow. Regulators were installed, but without pumps, they're useless. This means people aren't seeing any improvements, and they might face more flooding when it rains again."

The largest project called "Canal re-excavation, expansion, renovation and development to ease waterlogging in Chattogram city" was approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council on 9 August 2017.

Initially costing Tk5,616.50 crore and handled by the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA), its expenses have now soared to Tk8,626 crore. The project's completion deadline has been pushed to June 2026.

Starting without a feasibility study, it was not until 2018, after the Bangladesh Army's Engineering Construction Brigade took over, that a study was conducted. Changes were then made to the project's work and design in phases.

Currently, efforts are underway to excavate, renovate, and expand 36 city canals, with the project now 70% complete and Tk4,219 crore already spent.

Although regulators have been installed at the mouths of five canals, the one for the remaining canal is yet to be built. Additionally, the construction of silt traps at canal mouths to prevent sand entry during the monsoon remains incomplete.

The CDA is also overseeing the Tk2,779.39 crore project titled "Construction of Road along the Bank of Karnaphuli River from Kalurghat Bridge to Chaktai Khal", initiated in 2017 and later expanded with 18 new structures.

However, despite spending Tk2,242.33 crore and reaching 70% completion, the project faces delays and cost escalations, necessitating a two-phase extension of the deadline.

The project includes constructing a 9km road and installing regulators at 12 canal mouths for waterlogging control, along with drains, walkways, pump houses, and electrical substations.

While regulators have been installed at only six canal mouths, Chaktai and Rajakhali canal regulators are in place to prevent high tide flooding, but pumps are yet to be installed.

CDA Chairman Mohammad Yunus told TBS, "After taking charge, I learned that the project began without feasibility studies, which is quite time-consuming. However, I prefer not to dwell on past mistakes. My main focus is on minimising waterlogging issues.

"I've informed Chattogram WASA and Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company about the challenges with draining rainwater due to their pipelines. Additionally, I'm collaborating closely with the city corporation to address these issues effectively."

In 2014, Chattogram City Corporation initiated a canal excavation project from the Baroipara area to the Karnaphuli River, costing Tk289.44 crore. Despite extending deadlines multiple times, the project remains unfinished. Costs have surged to Tk1,362 crore, with progress standing at 60% as of June.

Furthermore, the Water Development Board is carrying out another project, costing Tk1,620 crore. Initiated in 2018, it has only reached 40% completion due to multiple hurdles such as objections from various agencies, design alterations, and funding delays.

The expenditure has amounted to approximately Tk447.71 crore till now. The deadline for completion, originally set for June of this year, is also being extended.

CDA officials said that Chattogram has a total of 1,600km of drains, but the waterlogging project is only tackling 300km. They argue that the city corporation should handle the remaining drains, implying that their neglect contributes to waterlogging.

Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury attributes waterlogging partly to climate change, emphasising the urgency of efficient drainage solutions.

The city corporation and CDA are collaborating closely, forming a quick response team to address waterlogging during the upcoming monsoon season, he said.