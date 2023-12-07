China recognised as Bangladesh's most trustworthy development partner: Envoy 

Bangladesh

BSS
07 December, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2023, 09:44 pm

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen today said Beijing and Dhaka have further enhanced mutual strategic trust, enlarged economic and trade cooperation, promoted personnel and cultural exchanges, and deepened collaboration in international and multilateral arenas.

"China is increasingly recognised as the most trustworthy development partner of Bangladesh," he said according to a press release issued by the Chinese embassy here. 

The ambassador delivered a keynote speech upon invitation at a seminar themed China-Bangladesh Relations: Identification of Future Research Agenda co-organised by Shanghai Institutes for International Studies (SIIS) of China, Center for China Studies (CCS) of Bangladesh, and Development Studies Center (DSC) of Bangladesh in the capital.

The envoy said the joint efforts and guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Beijing-Dhaka tie are welcomed in both countries. 

"It is highly anticipated that the China-Bangladesh relations would expand to wider ranges and be uplifted to higher levels," he said. 

Noting that China-Bangladesh relations face historic opportunities, the ambassador encouraged the academia of China and Bangladesh to forge the CCS into an academic hub for scholars from the two countries, initiate joint studies on bilateral relations, and suggest solutions to regional hotspots.

SIIS President Prof Chen Dongxiao, Vice President Prof Li Kaisheng, Chairman of academic advisory council Vice President of China Institute of International Studies Professor Rong Ying, Coordinator of DSC, Professor. 

Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, former Bangladesh foreign secretary Md Touhid Hossain, former Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN Offices and other International Organizations in Geneva Shameem Ahsan also addressed the seminar.

Speakers highly lauded China-Bangladesh Strategic Partnership of Cooperation, in particular the significant achievement made in the auspices of Belt and Road cooperation. 

Under the current international circumstances, they said, Bangladesh and China should further enhance mutual trust and deepen cooperation and collaboration, so as to promote development of the two countries, maintain regional peace and stability, and safeguard the common interest of developing countries. 

Through intensive and extensive interactions, the academia would make its unique contribution to the exchanges between the two peoples and to the betterment of China-Bangladesh relations.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen / Bangladesh-China

