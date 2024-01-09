China ready to work with the new govt of Bangladesh: Spokesperson

Spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mao Ning. Photo: Collected

China is prepared to work with the new government of Bangladesh to carry forward the long-established friendship, says its spokesperson today (9 January).

China reiterated its commitment to promote "high-quality" Belt and Road cooperation and pursue greater progress for the China-Bangladesh Strategic Partnership of Cooperation.

"As an amicable and close neighbour of Bangladesh, China firmly supports Bangladesh in implementing the political agendas in accordance with its law after the election," Mao Ning, Spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said at a regular briefing held in Beijing.

The spokesperson mentioned China's principles of mutual respect, equal footing, mutual benefit and non-interference in other country's internal affairs.

China congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her election victory and for successfully holding the 12th National Parliamentary Election as planned. China also felicitated the Awami League for winning the election.