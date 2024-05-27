Ships being brought back to Chattogram port, operational activities to resume

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 May, 2024, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 01:38 pm

An aerial view of Chattogram Port. File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
An aerial view of Chattogram Port. File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

As the impact of Cyclone Remal diminishes, the Chittagong Port Authority has taken the initiative to bring back the ships to the port.

The 19 ships that were sent back to the deep sea during high tide yesterday (26 May) will be brought back to the jetties of Chattogram port soon. 

Additionally, 49 bulk cargo ships, which were obstructed from from unloading goods and sent back to the deep sea, will also be brought back to the outer anchorage, confirmed Secretary of port authority Mohammad Omar Faruq.

According to the Marine Department of Chattogram port, the weather signal from the Meteorological Department has been lowered to signal number 3. Consequently, the port's internal alert level 4 has been withdrawn. 

Pilots are preparing to bring the ships back. They will soon board the incoming ships, and the ships will be berthed during today's high tide.

The Chattogram Port Authority has stated that the loading and unloading of goods will start after bringing the ships back to the jetties. 

Container delivery activities will begin from the port jetties as well.

According to port information, on Saturday (25 May), the unloading of goods at the outer anchorage was halted and the bulk cargo ships were sent to the deep sea. Additionally, the ships at the jetties were sent to deep sea during the high tide on Sunday morning (26 May).

