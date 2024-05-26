Global car brands Omoda and Jaecoo launched in Bangladesh

At the 17th Dhaka Motor Show 2024, Asian MotorSpeX Limited unveiled three new models from Jaecoo and Omoda, two popular Chinese automotive brands under Chery. The models, JAECOO J7, OMODA C5, and OMODA E5, captured the attention of show-goers immediately after their launch, thanks to their cutting-edge features, attractive design, and aesthetic presentation. The unveiling event was graced by Dewan Shajedur Rahman, Managing Director of Asian MotorSpeX Limited, along with other officials. Prominent social media influencers Rafsan Sabab, Hamza Khan Shayan, Shompod, Rakin Absar, and Ishrat Zaheen Ahmed were also present at the event.

Dewan Shajedur Rahman, Managing Director of Asian MotorSpeX Limited, commented on the occasion, stating, "The popularity of cars with advanced technology is increasing globally, and Bangladesh is no exception. We are delighted to introduce these three new cars, including an electric vehicle, to the Bangladeshi market. It is a real pleasure to unveil these cars at the 17th Dhaka Motor Show 2024. Seeing the interest and enthusiasm of everyone here, I am very optimistic about the success of these brands in Bangladesh."

JAECOO J7

JAECOO J7. PHOTO: Saikat Roy

The JAECOO J7 is an All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) off-road SUV featuring an elegant design and advanced technology with seven different driving modes, allowing drivers to easily control the vehicle on any terrain. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just eight seconds. Noteworthy features include a robust steel chassis, ADAS safety systems, a technologically advanced interior, 19-inch aluminium alloy wheels, and a panoramic sunroof. The interior is equipped with smart AI voice assistance, 50W air-cooled wireless charging, dual-zone automatic AC with climate control, among other features. The dimensions of the car are 4500 mm in length, 1865 mm in width, and 1680 mm in height. It will be available in four colours: Moonlight Silver, Carbon Crystal Black, Model Green, and Khaki White.

OMODA C5

OMODA C5. PHOTO: Saikat Roy

The Omoda C5 is attractively designed with a length of 4400 mm, width of 1830 mm, and height of 1588 mm. It boasts features such as eco and sports driving modes, 18-inch alloy wheels, a power sunroof, and a sophisticated interior. The interior includes a 15W wireless charging pad, intelligent cruise control, and a 12V power outlet. Safety features include ABS, EBD, BAS, MCB, and TMCS, along with ventilated disc front brakes and solid disc rear brakes. The car will be available in four colours: Titan Green, Jupiter Blue, Midnight Blue, and Space Black.

OMODA E5

OMODA E5. PHOTO: Saikat Roy

The Omoda E5 is an innovatively designed EV offering three driving modes and an impressive range of 430 km according to the WLTP standard. Its battery capacity is 61 kWh, and it can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.2 seconds. The fast-charging feature allows the car to charge from 30% to 80% in just 28 minutes. It is equipped with a lithium iron phosphate battery, an 8155 Qualcomm processor, 215/55 R18 aluminium wheels, a strong steel chassis, ADAS safety features, and a panoramic sunroof, among other sophisticated interior features. The dimensions of the car are 4424 mm in length, 1830 mm in width, and 1588 mm in height. The car will be available in four colours: Aqua Green, Khaki White, Phantom Gray, and Dark Black.

These groundbreaking new models represent a major leap forward, bringing cutting-edge automotive technology to the Bangladeshi market.