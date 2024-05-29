Canada extends visas to Palestinians
The Canadian government initially announced that it would grant 1,000 temporary resident visas. But they decided to raise it to 5,000 in anger after the May 27 airstrikes in Rafah.
The Canadian government initially announced that it would grant 1,000 temporary resident visas. But they decided to raise it to 5,000 in anger after the May 27 airstrikes in Rafah.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.