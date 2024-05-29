Canada extends visas to Palestinians

29 May, 2024, 12:00 am
Last modified: 29 May, 2024, 12:00 am

Canada extends visas to Palestinians

29 May, 2024, 12:00 am
Last modified: 29 May, 2024, 12:00 am

The Canadian government initially announced that it would grant 1,000 temporary resident visas. But they decided to raise it to 5,000 in anger after the May 27 airstrikes in Rafah. 

