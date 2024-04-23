China looks to promote economic growth by fostering foreign partnerships

Chinese government officials are encouraged to promote economic growth by establishing trade partnerships with foreign countries worldwide, said Qian Hongjie, deputy director general of the Guangdong Foreign Affairs Office of China.

China's focus is to foster economic cooperation. For that, the nation has initiated numerous business conferences and trade fairs. The Canton fair is a significant part of that policy. China wants to open up to the world to be part of the international market, she said during a luncheon meeting with a delegation of visiting journalists from Bangladesh at the White Swan Hotel in Guangzhou city yesterday.

The Chinese Embassy's Dhaka office organised a trip for journalists to attend the Canton Fair, the world's largest import-export exhibition held biannually in Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong province.

The Guangdong Foreign Affairs Office organised the luncheon at China's first five-star hotel, which opened in Guangzhou city in 1981. Guangzhou served as the location for China's first foreign trade activities.

"We are trying to create a favourable environment for investors through ensuring a level playing field which has enabled individual entrepreneurs to achieve significant growth, exemplified by companies such as Huawei and Mindray, among others," she said.

Qian said the Chinese government has initiated a rigorous anti-corruption campaign, implementing the death penalty for severe cases of corruption.

China currently boasts the world's largest airport in terms of transportation volume and the largest high-speed train network, she said.

"We welcome foreign journalists to witness our development firsthand," Qian said.

She also said China has made substantial investments in environmental initiatives to rebuild its image. However, China's rapid economic growth has come at the expense of the environment due to heavy industrialisation.

The Chinese government has initiated investments in water purification and efforts to reduce air pollution. The government is promoting the use of electric vehicles and offering incentives to users, she said, adding that Guangzhou stands as the first city in China to ban horned vehicles and promote the use of electric bikes and bicycles to combat pollution.

Furthermore, China is set to host the next Asian Games, during which it will promote its environmental cleanup efforts to enhance its image, she added.