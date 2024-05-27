Former IGP Benazir claimed he bought 4 Gulshan flats for Tk2cr; actual value around Tk22cr

Four flats, which totals 9,192 square feet, of former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed were bought for only Tk2.19 crore, according to the wealth statement submitted to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

According to this estimate, the price per square foot comes down to Tk2,382. However, those involved in real estate business in the capital told media that flats of this size were not even available in Dhaka's outskirts let alone in a prime location like Gulshan.

Several members of the Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB) on condition of anonymity said the price of the flat is determined by adjusting the construction cost after the land price.

At present, under construction flats in Gulshan-Banani are being sold for Tk25,000 to 30,000 per square feet.

However, flats of reputed real estate companies are even more expensive.

So, 9,000 square feet of real estate would amount to at least Tk22.5 crore.

They also said many register their flats showing lower prices to evade tax. Also some customers buy flats with illegal income (not shown in income tax returns). So they register the flat at a low price.

By reviewing the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) documents presented to the court, it can be seen that Benazir Ahmed's family purchased the 9,192 square feet (square feet) flats in Gulshan Sub-Registry Office under four documents on 5 March 2023.

After reviewing documents it was also found that Benazir and his family bought four flats of Rancon Icon Tower built with two basements on plot number 134 (old number 130) of CEC (G) block of Gulshan residential area.

Of these, 12/A, 12/B and 13/A—these three flats have been registered in the name of Savannah Eco Resort Pvt and it's Chairman Zeeshan Mirza signed the deed on behalf of this company. The document numbers for these are 2240, 2236 and 2234 respectively.

Meanwhile, the 13/B flat of Rancon Icon Tower has been purchased in the name of Benazir Ahmed's minor daughter Zahra Zereen Binte Benazir. Benazir Ahmed signed the document on behalf of Zahra Zereen bint Benazir, whose document number is 2238.

A review of the documents shows that the price of the 12/A flat purchased by Zeeshan Mirza on behalf of Savannah Eco Resort Pvt Ltd is shown at Tk56 lakh. The price of 12/B flat is shown at Tk56 lakh and the price of 13/A flat is shown at Tk53.5 lakh. Apart from this, the price of 13/B flat is shown as Tk53.5 lakh.

A Dhaka court on 23 May ordered the confiscation of all properties mentioned in 83 documents belonging to former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed, in connection with the allegations of corruption brought against him.

Additionally, the court also ordered freezing 33 financial accounts including 27 bank accounts.

In response to the Anti-Corruption Commission's application, the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Mohammad Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain issued the order.