Former IGP Benazir claimed he bought 4 Gulshan flats for Tk2cr; actual value around Tk22cr

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 May, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 03:22 pm

Related News

Former IGP Benazir claimed he bought 4 Gulshan flats for Tk2cr; actual value around Tk22cr

TBS Report
27 May, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 03:22 pm
Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed. Photo: Collected
Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed. Photo: Collected

Four flats, which totals 9,192 square feet, of former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed were bought for only Tk2.19 crore, according to the wealth statement submitted to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

According to this estimate, the price per square foot comes down to Tk2,382. However, those involved in real estate business in the capital told media that flats of this size were not even available in Dhaka's outskirts let alone in a prime location like Gulshan.

Several members of the Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB) on condition of anonymity said the price of the flat is determined by adjusting the construction cost after the land price.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

At present, under construction flats in Gulshan-Banani are being sold for Tk25,000 to 30,000 per square feet.

However, flats of reputed real estate companies are even more expensive.

So, 9,000 square feet of real estate would amount to at least Tk22.5 crore.

They also said many register their flats showing lower prices to evade tax. Also some customers buy flats with illegal income (not shown in income tax returns). So they register the flat at a low price.

By reviewing the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) documents presented to the court, it can be seen that Benazir Ahmed's family purchased the 9,192 square feet (square feet) flats in Gulshan Sub-Registry Office under four documents on 5 March 2023.

After reviewing documents it was also found that Benazir and his family bought four flats of Rancon Icon Tower built with two basements on plot number 134 (old number 130) of CEC (G) block of Gulshan residential area.

Of these, 12/A, 12/B and 13/A—these three flats have been registered in the name of Savannah Eco Resort Pvt and it's Chairman Zeeshan Mirza signed the deed on behalf of this company. The document numbers for these are 2240, 2236 and 2234 respectively.

Meanwhile, the 13/B flat of Rancon Icon Tower has been purchased in the name of Benazir Ahmed's minor daughter Zahra Zereen Binte Benazir. Benazir Ahmed signed the document on behalf of Zahra Zereen bint Benazir, whose document number is 2238.

A review of the documents shows that the price of the 12/A flat purchased by Zeeshan Mirza on behalf of Savannah Eco Resort Pvt Ltd is shown at Tk56 lakh. The price of 12/B flat is shown at Tk56 lakh and the price of 13/A flat is shown at Tk53.5 lakh. Apart from this, the price of 13/B flat is shown as Tk53.5 lakh.

A Dhaka court on 23 May ordered the confiscation of all properties mentioned in 83 documents belonging to former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed, in connection with the allegations of corruption brought against him.

Additionally, the court also ordered freezing 33 financial accounts including 27 bank accounts.

In response to the Anti-Corruption Commission's application, the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Mohammad Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain issued the order.

Top News / Crime

Benazir Ahmed / wealth / ACC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Anil Pokhrel, Chief Executive of NDRRMA, wanted to build a single portal which can provide data on all incidents like forest fires, earthquakes, rainfall etc including loss and damage caused. Photo: Collected

Why Bangladesh needs an integrated disaster information system like Nepal’s ‘Bipad Portal’

6h | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

Global car brands Omoda and Jaecoo launched in Bangladesh

16h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Curly tales: Essential products to protect your curls

3h | Brands
Breaking away from the traditional ways of wearing a shari, Afsana wore a thermal (heated T-shirt) as a blouse and used snowboarding pants instead of a petticoat. Photo: Courtesy

Afsana's skydiving, snowboarding adventures – all wearing a shari

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rainfall and stormy winds may continue tomorrow under the influence of Remal

Rainfall and stormy winds may continue tomorrow under the influence of Remal

11m | Videos
Musk to consider offer to build EV battery plant in Indonesia

Musk to consider offer to build EV battery plant in Indonesia

1h | Videos
Some house has collapsed in Satkhira

Some house has collapsed in Satkhira

2h | Videos
River water levels surge 6 feet in Barishal, thousands trapped in water

River water levels surge 6 feet in Barishal, thousands trapped in water

3h | Videos