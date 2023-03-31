Missing Chinese engineer's body recovered

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 March, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2023, 09:45 pm

Photo: Representative image/Collected
Photo: Representative image/Collected

The Coast Guard has recovered the body of a Chinese engineer three days after he went missing in the Bay of Bengal.

Zhang Mingyan, 41, was found dead in the Anandabazar canal in the Madhyam Halishahar area of port city Chattogram on Friday morning, Coast Guard Eastern Operations Officer Russell Mia told the media. 

"The body has been kept in a morgue and will be sent to China after completing all the necessary procedures," the officials said, quoting the local agent of the ship. 

The engineer was among 12 sailors on a lifeboat that capsized in an accident while descending into the sea from the mother vessel "Kang Huan-1" on the Chattogram's Bhatiyari coast on Tuesday. 

On information, a Coast Guard rushed to the spot and rescued 11 sailors without any casualties. However, the ship's Chief Engineer Zhang Mingyan went missing.

