AL leader found dead in soybean field in Barishal

Police today (16 March) recovered the body of a local Awami League leader from a soybean field in Barishal's Hizla upazila.

The deceased, Jamal Majhi, was the acting president of Ward-7 of Dhulkhola union Awami League, said Barishal-4 Member of Parliament Pankaj Nath.

Hizla Police Station Officer-in-Charge Zubair Ahmed said the body was recovered around 12:30pm.

"He was hacked to death and the body was left abandoned. We can't say who did it until there is an investigation," he added.