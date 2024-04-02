Coast guard rescues 13 fishermen from trawler stranded due to engine failure

Corporates

Press Release
02 April, 2024, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2024, 11:23 pm

Related News

Coast guard rescues 13 fishermen from trawler stranded due to engine failure

Press Release
02 April, 2024, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2024, 11:23 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Coast Guard on Monday rescued 13 fishermen who were floating in the sea for four days due to trawler engine failure, reads a press reelase.

Coast Guard Headquarters Media Officer Lieutenant Commander Khandaker Munif Taki said a fishing trawler named 'FV Shifa' went to the deep sea from Banshkhali area of Chattogram for fishing on 27 March.

"On 29 March, the engine broke down and the trawler floated uncontrollably in the sea. Later, when the trawler came within the range of the mobile network, it sought assistance from the coast guard by calling 999. After that the rescue operation was conducted by the coast guard ship 'Sabuj Bangla'," he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

bangladesh coast guard

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Liverpool&#039;s Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah is among the several players fasting during Ramadan. Photo: AFP

Balancing faith and sports: How players fast during Ramadan

5h | Features
The TV cabinet in the living room cleverly doubles as a showcase, maximising functionality in a compact setting. A striking blue sofa occupies one corner. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Beyond showpiece: Personalised home for a teacher couple

10h | Habitat
The traffic police are constantly exposed to Dhaka’s polluted air, which is primarily made up of black smoke from vehicles and dust from road construction work. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Dhaka's traffic police are on the front lines of air pollution. Are they okay?

15h | Panorama
Subscribing to Lean Nation means meals in moderate portions. Photo: Courtesy

Lean Nation: Wholesome meals for people on the go

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Update on the Bangabandhu Stadium after one year of reconstruction

Update on the Bangabandhu Stadium after one year of reconstruction

2h | Videos
The High Court has suspended the sentence of Imran Khan's Tosakhana case

The High Court has suspended the sentence of Imran Khan's Tosakhana case

4h | Videos
Attack on the Iranian embassy: is the world moving towards a regional war?

Attack on the Iranian embassy: is the world moving towards a regional war?

6h | Videos
How China wants to beat the US

How China wants to beat the US

4h | Videos