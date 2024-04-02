Coast guard rescues 13 fishermen from trawler stranded due to engine failure

The Bangladesh Coast Guard on Monday rescued 13 fishermen who were floating in the sea for four days due to trawler engine failure, reads a press reelase.

Coast Guard Headquarters Media Officer Lieutenant Commander Khandaker Munif Taki said a fishing trawler named 'FV Shifa' went to the deep sea from Banshkhali area of Chattogram for fishing on 27 March.

"On 29 March, the engine broke down and the trawler floated uncontrollably in the sea. Later, when the trawler came within the range of the mobile network, it sought assistance from the coast guard by calling 999. After that the rescue operation was conducted by the coast guard ship 'Sabuj Bangla'," he added.