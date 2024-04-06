Coast guard detains 3 deer poachers in Sundarbans

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Coast Guard on Saturday (6 April) detained three deer poachers in an operation in the Sundarbans, reads a press release.

Lt Commander Khandaker Munif Taqi, media officer at the coast guard headquarters, said, "On a tip-off, a special operation was conducted by the Bangladesh Coast Guard on Saturday in Sundarbans area adjacent to Margir Baon of Sibsa River under Dakop thana of Khulna district. 

"During the operation, three deer hunters were detained from the area along with approximately 60 kg of slaughtered deer meat, three deer heads, eight deer legs, three mobile phones and one wooden boat."

He further said all evidence including the detainees were handed over to Dakop Police Station for further legal action.

