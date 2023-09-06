New Zealand uncovers exploitation of 29 more Bangladeshi, Indian migrants

Immigration New Zealand officials investigating the exploitation of Bangladeshi and Indian migrants say they have identified 29 more victims.

The country's authorities have now found 144 migrants who were living in crammed and unsanitary conditions in ten houses across Auckland, reports Radio New Zealand.

It was also revealed that many migrants paid thousands of dollars for accredited employer work visas but arrived here, finding little or no work available.

Most of the migrants said they had had no income for months.

The migrants were promised jobs with some employers who are now being investigated over the mistreatment claims.

Investigators visited the residences where the workers were staying and discovered that these properties were unsuitable for accommodating such a large number of people.

Immigration New Zealand said it worked with the Bangladeshi High Commission in Australia and the Indian High Commission in New Zealand during its investigation.

New Zealand's Ministry of Social Development, Victim Support, police, as well as community representatives were all helping with the migrants' welfare.

Earlier in August, the New Zealand government launched a probe into the alleged exploitation case of 115 Bangladeshi and Indian nationals.