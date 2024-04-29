Beximco Pharma revenue grows 13%, profit 23% in July-Mar

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited reported that its revenue grew over 13% and net profit jumped 23% in the first nine months of this fiscal year, compared to the previous year at the same time.

During the period, its revenue was Tk3,305 crore, surging from Tk2,923 crore in the previous year at the same time, the company said today (29 April) in its un-audited financial statement for the period.

In the July-March period, its net profit was Tk437 crore and the earnings per share of Tk9.75.