Beximco Limited's profit drops 90% in July-Mar

During the period, its revenue also fell by 64% to Tk2,111 crore, against the same period a year ago.

Beximco Limited reported that its profit dropped by 90% to Tk79 crore in the first nine months of this fiscal year, compared to the previous year at the same time.

During the period, its revenue also fell by 64% to Tk2,111 crore, against the same period a year ago, the company said today (29 April) in its unaudited financial statement for the period.

At the end of March, its earnings per share stood at Tk0.89.

In its financial statement, the company attributed the abnormal decrease in revenue to declining exports and local demand, as well as increased costs resulting from disruptions in the international supply chain due to the crisis between Russia and Ukraine, along with price hikes in gas and electricity.

