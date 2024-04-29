Action against those involved in hurting communal harmony thru spreading rumours: Addl IGP

Additional Inspector General of Police Atiqul Islam. Photo: Collected
Additional Inspector General of Police Atiqul Islam. Photo: Collected

Police officers have been asked to take action against those involved in destroying communal harmony through spreading rumours, Additional Inspector General of Police Atiqul Islam said today (29 April).

"If any such rumour spreads, immediate measures should be taken to deal with the situation with the assistance of public representatives and all concerned," he said while speaking at a monthly meeting at Police Headquarters.

He also emphasised on increasing intelligence activities to prevent rumors.

Atiqul Islam also mentioned that the field level police officers have been asked to take effective measures to prevent road accidents.

No unfit vehicles will be allowed to ply on road and steps will be taken against all unfit vehicles, he said.

Referring to missing mobile phones, the additional IGP stressed the need to strengthen the patrolling and conduct drives in selling and purchasing old mobile phone areas on a regular basis.

The meeting also suggested ensuring justice to the convicts in robbery cases and asked the police officers concerned to dispose of the cases filed for killing policemen and monitoring the prosecution activities.

Metropolitan Police Commissioners, Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police and superintendents of police participated in the meeting via online platform.
 

