Mashrafe Bin Mortaza buys AL nomination form for Narail-2

Former captain of the Bangladesh cricket team and current MP Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has bought the Awami League nomination paper to contest for the Narail-2 seat in the upcoming national parliament elections.

Currently, Mashrafe serves as a Member of Parliament of Narail-2 district.

Narail District Awami League President Subas Chandra Bose collected the nomination form on his behalf from the Bangabandhu Avenue Awami League office in the capital on Monday (20 November).

Awami League leader Shafiqul Islam Shafiq, who is in charge of selling nomination forms for Khulna division, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

Today was the third day of sales of AL nomination forms.

On 15 November, the Election Commission announced that the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election will be held on 7 January.

The ruling Awami League welcomed the EC announcement, saying it goes in line with the constitution and elections will be held accordingly.

The polls schedule came when opposition parties insisted a fair election is not possible under the AL rule and that consensus was yet to be reached regarding the form of government that would be in place during the election.