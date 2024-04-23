EC postpones elections in 3 upazilas of Bandarban

The election commission postponed the polling in Thanchi, Ruma and Rangchari upazilas of Bandarban owing to joint forces conducting operations in the region.

Election Commission Secretary Jahangir Alam disclosed this information following a coordination meeting held today (23 April).

Prior to the sixth upazila election, a general coordination meeting was held with the senior secretaries, secretaries and heads of the departments, ministries and departments related to the elections.

"In that meeting it was decided to postpone the polls in Thanchi, Ruma and Rangchari upazilas of Bandarban as joint forces are conducting operations there," said the EC Secretary Jahangir Alam.

There has been ongoing conflicts inside Myanmar near the border which is also affecting those living at the border areas of Bandarban in Bangladesh. Mortar shells along with bullets often enter the Bangladesh side of the border as spillover of their internal conflicts.

Many members of Myanmar Border Guard Police have taken shelter in Bangladesh amid the conflict.