Can reschedule polls if BNP, other parties join: EC Rashida

Election Commissioner (EC) Rashida Sultana has indicated the potential reconsideration or extension of the election schedule should BNP and its allied parties express intentions to join the electoral process.

"Inclusive elections are our aim, and we will certainly take their participation into account," stated EC Rashida during a media briefing at the Election Commission headquarters in Agargaon today.

When asked about the possibility of negotiating the election timetable upon BNP's involvement, Rashida responded, "Should they decide to participate, the election commissioners will convene to evaluate the legal aspects. Any decision will stem from that meeting. Further elaboration at this stage would be premature."

Hoping that the existing schedule won't necessitate alterations if opposition parties join the 7 January polls, she shared a willingness to extend the date "if necessary."

Citing the 2018 election as a precedent, EC Rashida highlighted the flexibility provided at that time for participating parties while adhering to the law in decision-making.

"As per my knowledge, some space was given to them when they decided to join the 2018 polls. We will do what's possible as per the law," she said.

Regarding Jatiya Party's appeal to the president for postponement, Rashida Sultana declined to comment on it saying that it is not the right time to address this question.

Urging all political entities to trust the electoral process, EC Rasheda said, "Have faith in us. Participate in the elections. We guarantee an environment for free and fair polls where voters can freely choose their representatives.

"Voters will exercise their franchise freely. They will nominate whoever they want. Our commitment is to ensure a level playing field for all."

Amid staunch objections from the opposition parties, including the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, the Election Commission announced that the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election will be held on 7 January.

The political parties will be able to submit nominations for candidacies till 30 November.

The Election Commission will scrutinise the nomination submissions from 1-4 December. Appeals against the nominations can be submitted from 6-5 December and nominations need to be withdrawn by 17 December.

Political parties will be able to distribute symbols within 18 December and the election campaign will officially kick off on 18 December. The campaign duration will end at 8am on 5 January.