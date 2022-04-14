Mangal Shobhajatra after two years of hiatus

This year Pahela Baishakh celebrations also started with a colourful Mangal Shobhajatra like all the pre-pandemic years.

The mass procession started from the Faculty of Fine Arts (FFA/Charukala), Dhaka University, at around 9:20am and ended about half an hour later at the same faculty after a walk to Shahbagh.

Photo: TBS

Due to the pandemic no Mangal Shobhajatra was held in 2020 and only a very small scale procession was organised in 2021, where everyone could not participate.

With the decrease of Covid-19 infections the scenario has taken a turn toward the normal and people were again able to take part in this procession of colours.

Photo: TBS

Mangal Shobhajatra is an integral part of every Bangali's life and marks the beginning of Pohela Boishakh celebrations. This mass procession from the Faculty of Fine Arts (FFA), Dhaka University, has been taking place on the first day of Baishakh all over the country every year since 1989.

Photo: TBS

Additional law enforcement officers were deployed at the Shobhajatra to ensure safety of the people.