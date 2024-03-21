Maintaining traffic before iftar is challenging: DMP

Controlling traffic jams before iftar has become very challenging as most offices end at the same time, said Additional Commissioner (traffic) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Munibur Rahman.

As all vehicles leave for their destination at once after office ends at 3:30pm, unwanted traffic jams are created at various important points of the city, said the DMP additional commissioner during a press conference at the DMP media centre today (21 March).

He also highlighted various steps that must be taken after observing the traffic management in the first 10 days of Ramadan.

Additional Commissioner (traffic) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Munibur Rahman at a press conference on 21 March 2024. Photo: TBS

In the current traffic system, if one lane of a three or four-road intersection is opened for traffic the vehicles on the other lanes are bound to wait, says the Traffic Division.

This creates tailbacks and lane management become challenging as everyone wants to return home at the same time.

He also gave a few directives for the city dwellers to follow when they return home after 3:30pm.