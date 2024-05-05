DMP fines 360 vehicles using illegal government stickers

TBS Report
05 May, 2024, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2024, 02:25 pm

Many criminals roam the city using these falsified stickers, said SM Mehedi Hasan, joint commissioner of the DMP south traffic zone

SM Mehedi Hasan, joint commissioner of the DMP south traffic zone, speaks to media during a press briefing at the DMP media centre on Sunday, 5 May 2024. Photo: Collected
SM Mehedi Hasan, joint commissioner of the DMP south traffic zone, speaks to media during a press briefing at the DMP media centre on Sunday, 5 May 2024. Photo: Collected

At least 360 vehicles, including bikes and cars, were fined by Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)'s traffic division over the last few days for illegally using government and police stickers.

"Action was taken against them under section 92[2] of the Road Transport Act, 2018," said SM Mehedi Hasan, joint commissioner of the DMP south traffic zone, in a press briefing at the DMP media centre this morning (5 May). 

Earlier on 28 April, the DMP commissioner directed the traffic police to act strictly against drivers and vehicles illegally using government and police personnel stickers.

"The use of logos and stickers of police, various detective agencies, government offices, and even the media has increased on cars and motorcycles," said Mehedi Hasan. 

"Cars are roaming the city with logos meant to be used by government officials. When we ask them to show their identities, they can't. In many cases, police officials' relatives use police stickers on their cars," he added. 

The joint commissioner said many criminals roam the city using these falsified stickers.

Following the DMP commissioner's directives, vehicles containing police and government official logos have been checked, and a list of officials whose relatives use these official logos in their vehicles was made, said Mehedi Hasan.

"The list will be sent to the concerned authority very soon," he added.

DMP to work with Japan agency for traffic management

He said police are working with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) to reduce traffic jams in Dhaka. 

They primarily want to establish a few stations where public buses would stop, said Mehedi Hasan.

"We already took action against 3,000 vehicles for not possessing fitness licenses and seized almost 2,000 engine-operated auto-rickshaws plying on the roads without a permit," he added.
 

