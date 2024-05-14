Police won't stop buses in Dhaka roads unless they break speed limit or cause accident: DMP

The DMP commissioner at the inauguration of 'Traffic Safety Awareness Program and Road Safety Slogan Competition-2024' on 14 May. Photo: UNB

Police would not stop any passenger bus plying in streets of Dhaka city unless they break the speed limit or cause an accident, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman said today (14 May).

No traffic sergeant will stop the passengers' carrying vehicles. But if that vehicle breaks the speed limit or causes an accident, it will be impounded, the DMP Commissioner said after the inauguration of 'Traffic Safety Awareness Program and Road Safety Slogan Competition-2024' organised by Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology at Tejgaon in the capital.

The DMP chief said, "In the gate lock checking system, after leaving the terminal with a certain number of passengers, the bus will not be able to stop anywhere other than the specified place. Long distance buses will leave from the terminal and go to their respective destinations. Legal action is being taken for boarding passengers and alighting everywhere."

In Dhaka, big cars will run at a speed of 40 km and motorcycles at a speed of 30 km and a driver should understand the road conditions.

About 40 km for big vehicles and 30 km for motorcycles have been fixed in the capital. Legal overtaking is arranged somewhere in Dhaka city. There will be no problem if the driver uses intelligence to understand the situation before overtaking.

About the measures taken to defuse the traffic jam in Mohakhali, he said the vehicles leaving from Mohakhali in order to reduce the traffic jam will not park in any way before Banani, will not board any passengers and will not drop passengers.

Traffic police have already started operations. In this process, it has been seen that some vehicles have violated traffic rules. Cases have already been filed against 15 vehicles for not complying with the rules, he added.

Among others, Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md. Mahbubur Rahman, Additional Commissioner (Traffic) of the DMP Munibur Rahman, Project Manager of Dhaka Road Safety Project Jahangir Alam and Aika Bangladesh representative Yami Okazaki were present in the event.