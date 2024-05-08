Mohakhali makeover: DMP cracks down on traffic chaos

Traffic woes in Dhaka's bustling Mohakhali Bus Terminal area are set for a revamp as the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Traffic Division rolls out a new initiative to combat congestion.

The plan, already underway, tackles issues like illegal parking, unnecessary U-turns, and haphazard bus stops that have long plagued the area. Officials anticipate a full transition within a week.

Meetings between the DMP Traffic-Gulshan Division, transport authorities, and labour leaders pinpointed the root causes of congestion. Excess buses at the terminal, illegal parking on roads, and mismanagement at entry and exit points were identified as key problems.

The new measures aim to bring order to the chaos. Haphazard parking and passenger boarding or disembarking will be banned. Long-distance buses must stick to designated stops, while local Dhaka buses can only pick up passengers at designated "bus bay" areas.

Traffic police will be joined by volunteers from the Transport Workers' Federation to monitor compliance.

Mohakhali Traffic Zone Assistant Commissioner Ariful Rahman Rony explained the initial phase involves warnings for drivers who violate the rules. However, repeat offenders will face legal action. Additionally, volunteers are assisting misplaced buses to move to designated spots.

"The focus shifts next week," Ariful said. "Passenger counts will be strictly monitored at designated stops. Buses exceeding capacity before reaching the next stop will face legal consequences."

Furthermore, inter-district buses will be confined within the terminal with locked gates, preventing them from picking up passengers outside designated stops. All vehicles will be directed to park within the terminal itself.

"Full implementation will take about a week," Ariful added.

DMP Additional Commissioner (Traffic) Md Munibur Rahman highlighted a long-term solution —integrating the unused land behind the terminal with the existing facility, eliminating the need for street parking.

"Discussions are ongoing between traffic police, transport stakeholders, and the city corporation," Munibur said. "A swift resolution is expected."