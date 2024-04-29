Shut tea stalls by 11pm: DMP commissioner directs policemen

Law & order

TBS Report
29 April, 2024, 12:30 am
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 12:39 am

Related News

Shut tea stalls by 11pm: DMP commissioner directs policemen

The DMP commissioner also asked that any car with a police sticker be checked by on-duty policemen to ensure that it really belongs to a cop

TBS Report
29 April, 2024, 12:30 am
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 12:39 am
Shut tea stalls by 11pm: DMP commissioner directs policemen

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman instructed the capital's policemen to shut all tea stalls by 11pm.

Speaking at the monthly crime review meeting at the Rajarbagh Police Auditorium yesterday (28 April) afternoon, he said tea shops remain open till late night in different parts of the capital, while some remain open the whole night. 

Many criminals were also present in the gatherings at such tea stalls and they wait for any opportunity to take part in thefts, he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Rahman also said street corners should be closed at night as well to prevent crimes.

He further directed to strengthen community policing and beat policing systems.

The DMP commissioner also asked that any car with a police sticker be checked by on-duty policemen to ensure that it really belongs to a cop.

"By posing as policemen or their families, criminals also roam around. We have gotten such information. If it is verified that it is not a police car, then strict legal action should be taken."

Bangladesh / Top News

DMP / chief / Bangladesh / ban on tea stall

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If you&#039;re in the market for scooters, you&#039;ll easily find a plethora of Chinese and Indian brands offering a range of entry-level scooters at various price ranges. Photo: Collected

Top 3 scooters to cruise through Dhaka traffic

8h | Wheels
Courtesy of this unique act of kindness spreading across the capital, many are finding it a little easier to cope with the ongoing heatwave. Photo: Miraz Hossain

When drinking water becomes a form of charity

15h | Panorama
From missiles to microwaves and smartphones to the stock market, the chips enable everything. Bangladesh stands to benefit a lot by strengthening its semiconductor industry. Photo: Rajib Dhar

A realistic look at Bangladesh's prospects in global semiconductor industry

16h | Panorama
With a small investment of around 567,000 yen (around Tk4 lakh), Mamun opened Halal Hub in 2020, one of the first restaurants to use the flag of Bangladesh in Sendai, Japan. Photo: Courtesy

Can Japanese people handle Bangladeshi spices? Halal Hub thinks so

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How the tea break was introduced in Test cricket

How the tea break was introduced in Test cricket

1h | Videos
Issues that will affect the US presidential election

Issues that will affect the US presidential election

4h | Videos
Trump announced the abolition of civil service protection if elected

Trump announced the abolition of civil service protection if elected

5h | Videos
What is the difference between Kushtia Kulfi and Dhaka Kulfi?

What is the difference between Kushtia Kulfi and Dhaka Kulfi?

3h | Videos