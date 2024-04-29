Shut tea stalls by 11pm: DMP commissioner directs policemen

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman instructed the capital's policemen to shut all tea stalls by 11pm.

Speaking at the monthly crime review meeting at the Rajarbagh Police Auditorium yesterday (28 April) afternoon, he said tea shops remain open till late night in different parts of the capital, while some remain open the whole night.

Many criminals were also present in the gatherings at such tea stalls and they wait for any opportunity to take part in thefts, he said.

Rahman also said street corners should be closed at night as well to prevent crimes.

He further directed to strengthen community policing and beat policing systems.

The DMP commissioner also asked that any car with a police sticker be checked by on-duty policemen to ensure that it really belongs to a cop.

"By posing as policemen or their families, criminals also roam around. We have gotten such information. If it is verified that it is not a police car, then strict legal action should be taken."