Liberation War Gallery opens at Dhaka’s Indian Cultural Centre  

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 May, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2023, 10:43 pm

The gallery will highlight the shared commitment of India-Bangladesh to preserve the spirit of 1971, Indian High Commissioner says 

A new Liberation War Gallery was set up at the Indian Cultural Centre in Dhaka, showcasing the heroic stories, photographs, and documents from the 1971 War of Liberation of Bangladesh. 

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma on Tuesday inaugurated the gallery.

The gallery will be a testament to the enduring bonds of friendship between India and Bangladesh. It will offer visitors an inspiring journey through history and serve as a symbol of valor, resilience, and the indomitable spirit of the people of Bangladesh.

Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma emphasised the historical significance of the 1971 Liberation War for both Bangladesh and India and underlined the unwavering spirit of friendship and solidarity that guided India's support for the cause of Bangladesh's freedom.

The gallery will highlight the shared commitment of India and Bangladesh to preserve and celebrate the spirit of 1971 that continues to guide our relations, he added. 

The High Commissioner expressed his hope that the gallery will serve as a monument of India-Bangladesh friendship that our future generations will continue to visit and seek inspiration from.

The gallery's large number of meticulously curated exhibits captures the bravery, determination, and sacrifices of those who fought for Bangladesh's independence. It pays tribute to the valiant freedom fighters who fought against oppression and tyranny and honours the memory of the unnamed millions who laid down their lives.

The event witnessed the presence of distinguished guests, including a number of Bir Muktijoddhas, historians, and representatives from the cultural and academic spheres of Bangladesh.

