Banks allowed to set their interest rates

TBS Report
08 May, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 04:27 pm

From now on, banks will have the authority to determine their lending rates based on demand and supply dynamics, as outlined in a circular issued by the central bank on Wednesday (8 May). 

Illustration: TBS
Bangladesh Bank has discontinued the SMART lending rate mechanism, transferring the responsibility to individual banks.

According to bankers, this shift may favour top-rated banks, as they are likely to have lower costs of funds compared to relatively weaker banks.

"Also, we will be able to offer loans at competitive rates," said a deputy managing director of a leading private commercial bank.

