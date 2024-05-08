Banks allowed to set their interest rates

Bangladesh Bank has discontinued the SMART lending rate mechanism, transferring the responsibility to individual banks.

From now on, banks will have the authority to determine their lending rates based on demand and supply dynamics, as outlined in a circular issued by the central bank on Wednesday (8 May).

According to bankers, this shift may favour top-rated banks, as they are likely to have lower costs of funds compared to relatively weaker banks.

"Also, we will be able to offer loans at competitive rates," said a deputy managing director of a leading private commercial bank.